Norman L. Wright
- - The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Norman L. Wright, who passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Brother Wright was initiated into the Local Union 164 Communications Division in 1981, and was an IBEW member for 38 years, living in Roselle Park, New Jersey. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23rd from 4-8 pm at Buyus Funeral Home, 426 Lafayette Street, Newark, NJ. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 9:00 am at St. Casimir's RC Church in Newark. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.
Fraternally,
THOMAS J. SULLIVAN, President