Services
Buyus Funeral Home
426 Lafayette St
Newark, NJ 07105
(973) 344-5172
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buyus Funeral Home
426 Lafayette St
Newark, NJ 07105
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
8:00 AM
Buyus Funeral Home
426 Lafayette St
Newark, NJ 07105
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Casimir's RC Church
Newark, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman L. Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman L. Wright Obituary
Norman L. Wright

- - The Officers and Agents of Local Union No. 164, IBEW are hereby summoned to pay their final respects to our late Brother Norman L. Wright, who passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Brother Wright was initiated into the Local Union 164 Communications Division in 1981, and was an IBEW member for 38 years, living in Roselle Park, New Jersey. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23rd from 4-8 pm at Buyus Funeral Home, 426 Lafayette Street, Newark, NJ. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 9:00 am at St. Casimir's RC Church in Newark. Our sincerest condolences go out to his family.

Fraternally,

THOMAS J. SULLIVAN, President
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now