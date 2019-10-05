|
Norman Oldham
Butler - Norman Oldham, 81, passed away September 27, 2019, was a twenty five year resident of Butler, formerly of Passaic. Norman worked for G.A.F Corporation, Wayne, and was active in the recreation association while at G.A.F. While living in Passaic, Mr. Oldham attended Holy Trinity Church and was a Home School Association Officer, C.Y.O. basketball coach, and Boy Scout and Cub Scout leader. Beloved husband of Elaine (Hryczyk)., loving father of Kenneth. Grandfather of Ryan, Jennifer, Adam and Sara, Great-grandfather of Evan, Karen, Jeslyn, Jason, and Juliana. Brother in law of the loved Eileen, Leona, and Marjorie. Predeceased by his two children, Jeffrey and Ellen Ruth Oldham. Cremation was private and entrusted to Richards Funeral Home, Riverdale. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105.