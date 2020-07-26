1/
Nunzia "Nancy" Minervini
New Milford - Minervini, Nunzia, "Nancy", age 71, of New Milford, formerly of Hoboken, passed surrounded by her loving family on Saturday July 25, 2020. Born in Molfetta, Italy she immigrated to the United States in 1955. She graduated Rutgers University with a Bachelors Degree and earned her Masters at Fairleigh Dickinson University. She was a Certified Public Account who worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Newark. She loved going to New York City for the Opera and had a strong interest in art and sewing. She was very proud of her Italian Heritage and enjoyed passing down her family traditions to her 7 nieces, nephews, and 16 grand nieces and nephews.

Beloved sister of Vincenza Minervini, Jack Minervini and the late Michael Minervini. Dear aunt of Michael Minervini, Nancy Minervini, Frank Minervini, Mark Minervini, Alex Belgiovine, Marie Dembowski, and Corrado Belgiovine. She adored her beloved sheepdogs Penny and Penelope.

The family will receive their friends on Wednesday 4-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Thursday at 10 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in Our Lady Mother Of The Church (Woodcliff Lake) at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made The Valley Hospital Foundation: Oncology Services Lung Cancer program. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
