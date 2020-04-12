Services
Hackensack - Nunzia Spitaleri (nee Focarino) 91, of Hackensack passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born in Godrano, Sicily, Italy to the late Paolo and Giuseppa Focarino and came to the United States in 1964. Before retiring, she worked in housekeeping at Hackensack University Medical Center. Beloved wife of the late Leonardo Spitaleri. Devoted mother of Rosa Castillo and her husband Luis and Domenico Spitaleri and his wife Sindy. Dear sister of Rosolino Focarino and Vincent Focarino. Loving grandmother of Briana, Leonardo, Gabriella and Nicholas. Services and interment will be private. A Memorial Mass will be offered at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com
