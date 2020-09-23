Nunziata 'Nancy' Dovi
DOVI, Nunziata 'Nancy', 99, of Ramsey and Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. Nancy is survived by her children Lucy Idone, Concetta Martin and her husband Toby and Gus and his wife Diane; her grandchildren Suzanne (Randy), Cherise, Christine (Jamie), Jennifer, Terri (Carter), Frank (Marie), Tina (Todd) and Eddie (Carrie); her great-grandchildren Nicole, Jake (Brianna), Angelina, James, Hannah, Emily, Molly, Sean, Victoria, Claire, Natalie, Anita, Cash, Devin, Anna and Michael as well as her great great-granddaughter Zoey. She is predeceased by her husband Carmelo, her son in-law Carmine Idone and her great-grandson SFC Michael Goble. Nancy cared dearly for her family and made sure to know that they were loved. She will be deeply missed. Services held privately. Please share fond memories and condolences at Becker-Funeralhome.com