1/
Nunziata â€˜NancyÃ¹ Dovi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nunziata's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nunziata 'Nancy' Dovi

DOVI, Nunziata 'Nancy', 99, of Ramsey and Park Ridge, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. Nancy is survived by her children Lucy Idone, Concetta Martin and her husband Toby and Gus and his wife Diane; her grandchildren Suzanne (Randy), Cherise, Christine (Jamie), Jennifer, Terri (Carter), Frank (Marie), Tina (Todd) and Eddie (Carrie); her great-grandchildren Nicole, Jake (Brianna), Angelina, James, Hannah, Emily, Molly, Sean, Victoria, Claire, Natalie, Anita, Cash, Devin, Anna and Michael as well as her great great-granddaughter Zoey. She is predeceased by her husband Carmelo, her son in-law Carmine Idone and her great-grandson SFC Michael Goble. Nancy cared dearly for her family and made sure to know that they were loved. She will be deeply missed. Services held privately. Please share fond memories and condolences at Becker-Funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved