Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity R C Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nunzio Consalvo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nunzio A. Consalvo


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nunzio A. Consalvo Obituary
Nunzio A. Consalvo

Englewood Cliffs - Consalvo, Nunzio, age 80, former Councilman and 43 year resident of Englewood Cliffs, on Sunday April 7, 2019. Born in New York was the owner of Silver Service of Englewood Cliffs. Beloved husband of 45 years to Susan Consalvo. Devoted father of Anthony P. Consalvo, Karen Samberg and her husband Douglas, and Kris Consavlo-Kemp and her husband Christopher. Cherished grandfather of Kyle, Kenneth Nunzio, and Jaelin Brielle. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 4-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Friday at 10:00 am for the celebration of his funeral mass in Holy Trinity R C Church at 10:30 AM. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now