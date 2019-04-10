|
|
Nunzio A. Consalvo
Englewood Cliffs - Consalvo, Nunzio, age 80, former Councilman and 43 year resident of Englewood Cliffs, on Sunday April 7, 2019. Born in New York was the owner of Silver Service of Englewood Cliffs. Beloved husband of 45 years to Susan Consalvo. Devoted father of Anthony P. Consalvo, Karen Samberg and her husband Douglas, and Kris Consavlo-Kemp and her husband Christopher. Cherished grandfather of Kyle, Kenneth Nunzio, and Jaelin Brielle. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 4-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Friday at 10:00 am for the celebration of his funeral mass in Holy Trinity R C Church at 10:30 AM. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com