Nuran Vahram Mateosian



Closter - "Ned/Mr. Ned" on August 31, 2020 from Alzheimer's disease, surrounded by his loving family: Wife Rollin "Bunny", daughter Silva Lynn, and son Robbin Vahram. He was born February 28, 1935, the youngest of 3 children, in Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey. Ned decided to emigrate to the United States in his early 20s to pursue his American dream. That dream was a simple one: work hard, find love and have a family, and to enjoy a house by the water.



After he arrived here, Ned eventually established his custom tailoring business: MR. NED, INC. His clients included celebrities, sports and business icons and discerning dressers. In 1966, he married and soon added Vahram and Silva to the family. His son now carries on the business that is Ned's legacy.



And the rest of that American dream? Ned did work hard, enjoyed his wife and family, and found that summer house by the water in Southold, NY with his fishing poles, lures and lobster traps...and his precious "Ned's Navak" (Armenian for little boat).



Ned was predeceased by his parents Sirarpi and Vahram and his brother Berj. He is survived by his loving wife, Bunny, son, Robbin Vahram (Darcy Binder), daughter, Silva Lynn (fiance Greg Ghirardi), sister Silva Chubukchian, sister-in-law, Ruby Mateosian, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral/cremation arrangements handled by Basralian Funeral Service of Oradell. A celebration of Ned's life will take place at a later date.









