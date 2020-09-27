Octavius A. Orbe
Ridgewood - Octavius Anthony Orbe passed away peacefully on September 26 at the age of 93. He is survived by his loving wife Eleanor Orbe (formerly, Catignani), their 7 children, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Tavy grew up in Passaic, New Jersey with his 6 brothers and sisters, attended The Peddie School and graduated as a member of the Princeton University Class of '49. His days at Princeton were interrupted by service in the army during WWII in Japan. Shortly after his return from Japan in 1949, Tavy met Ellie, they married on July 8, 1950. After completing University of Virginia Law School, Tavy began his legal career at the firm Pitney, Hardin & Kipp. In 1955 he co-founded the law firm Orbe & Nugent (later, Orbe, Nugent & Darcy), in Ridgewood, New Jersey, practicing there for more than 40 years, and finished his career at McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter after the two firms merged. His distinguished legal career was marked by pro bono work, volunteering at juvenile court and night court, serving as President of both the Bergen County and New Jersey State Bar Associations and as a Fellow of the American Bar Association. Tavy was an active Princeton University alumnus and chaired the 50th Reunion for the Class of '49. Tavy cherished and was in awe of Ellie, who brought elegance, artistry and a sense of fun and adventure to the family. He split his time among his homes in Montvale NJ, Treasure Island FL, and his favorite place in the world, Cape Cod. He loved fishing, bird-hunting, boating, his daily dip into the sound or gulf, cocktail time, and a party for any occasion. He treasured his role as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, and cited his most proud accomplishment as his large and loving family. He loved nothing more than sitting around the dinner table regaling family with stories of his youthful hijinks. His grandchildren especially cherished his mischievous streak. He will be remembered for his exuberance for life and his joy when surrounded by family and friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, September 29th from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 30th at 11:00 am at St. Gabriel the Archangel, Saddle River. FeeneyFuneralHome.com