River Edge - Ohon Melikian was 84 years old when he passed away suddenly Monday, May 20th. Born and raised in the Bronx, Ohon was a resident of River Edge for the last 55 years. He had proudly served in the United States Naval Reserves as a Seabee. Ohon started off his career as a steel hanger with Drier Steel where he worked on the construction of the Twin Towers. He later went on to become a Real Estate Broker. Ohon is survived by his beloved wife Jennie (nee Russo), his loving children Lee Lanni and her husband Gregg and Chris Melikian and his wife Anne. He is the cherished grandfather of Gillian Lanni, Dorian Lanni and Eric Melikian. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visiting hours tomorrow (Thursday) at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, New Milford from 2pm-6pm. A funeral service will be held the following day, Friday, beginning 10:30 am at St. Leon Armenian Church, Fair Lawn. For additional information or to leave online condolence please visit
