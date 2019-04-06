|
|
Oleh Maksymiw
Clifton - Oleh W. Maksymiw, 81, of Clifton, passed away on April 5, 2019. Born in Ukraine, Mr. Maksymiw came to the United States as a young child, grew up in Clifton, raised his family in Lodi through 1996, and returned to Clifton where he has resided since. Before his retirement, he was employed as a Financial Services Analyst with Citigroup Travelers Co. in New York City.
Mr. Maksymiw was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps having served from 1959 to 1963. He was a member of the Ukrainian American Veterans Association and a faithful parishioner of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic.
He was predeceased by siblings, Olha Palydowycz and Christina Kuzmuk.
Survivors include: his beloved wife, Maria (nee Chawko); five children, Helen Maksymiw-Lakicevic and her husband Bo, Michael Maksymiw and his wife Genia, Stephen Maksymiw, Andrew Maksymiw and his wife Samantha, and Irene Conant and her husband Roger; two siblings, Mary Wengryn and Dr. Teo Kulyk; seven grandchildren, Gabriel and Nathaniel Maksymiw, Kalynna and Zenovi Maksymiw, Dennis Lakicevic and his wife Jessica, Kelli Pinnola and her husband Alfonso, and Casey Lakicevic; and four great-grandchildren, Paisley and Bradley Lakicevic and Weston and Dean Pinnola.
Visiting will be held Monday Evening from 5 to 9 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Parastas Monday 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 9:15 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Mass at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 217 President Street, Passaic. Entombment to follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1480 US Highway 9 North, Suite 306, Woodbridge, NJ 07095. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.