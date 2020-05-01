Olga Adamkovich
Olga Adamkovich

Olga Adamkovich (Nee Sidor), 98, of Saddle Brook, passed away on Sunday April 26th, 2020. Born in Garfield, she's been a resident of Saddle Brook most of her adult life. She was a bookkeeper for Ridgewood Dental Lab before retiring.

Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Susan Sidor and John Adamkovich, his wife Rosemary, proud grandmother of John, his wife Milagros and adoring great grandmother of Anna.

Services were private

Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park, N.J.

www.patrickjconte.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
