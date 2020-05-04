Olga Adamkovich



Saddle Brook - Olga Adamkovich (nee Sidor) passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born in Garfield, the 10th of 11 children of Andrew and Helen Sidor. She resided in Saddle Brook for 64 years. Ollie was a wonderful cook, a den mother, an avid bowler, and loved the casino. She and her late husband John operated the Ridgewood Dental Lab before retiring.



She is survived by her son John and wife Rosemary, daughter Susan Sidor, Grandchildren April, John and wife Milagros and Great granddaughter Anna.



Services were private.









