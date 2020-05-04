Olga Adamkovich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olga Adamkovich

Saddle Brook - Olga Adamkovich (nee Sidor) passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born in Garfield, the 10th of 11 children of Andrew and Helen Sidor. She resided in Saddle Brook for 64 years. Ollie was a wonderful cook, a den mother, an avid bowler, and loved the casino. She and her late husband John operated the Ridgewood Dental Lab before retiring.

She is survived by her son John and wife Rosemary, daughter Susan Sidor, Grandchildren April, John and wife Milagros and Great granddaughter Anna.

Services were private.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved