Olga (Bock) Babyack, 94, of Clifton passed away on 9/22/2020. Born in Passaic, Olga lived most of her life in Clifton. She was a Secretary for New Jersey Bank in West Paterson for 20 years before retiring in 1991. A member of the Russian Orthodox Church of Three Saints, Garfield, Olga worked to help those with disabilities for many years and also was a member of the Garden Club of Clifton.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph who passed away in 1997. Devoted mother of Lisa Allen and her husband Douglas of Washington, DC. Dear sister of Mary Hope of Lodi. The family wishes to thank her caretaker, Maria Gogishvili, for her years of dedication, love and support .
Visiting Friday 9-10AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. Funeral Friday 10:30AM at the Russian Orthodox Church of Three Saints, Garfield. Interment, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in Olga's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
