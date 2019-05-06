Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Olga (Yefko) Bordino Obituary
Olga Bordino (Yefko)

Clifton - Olga Bordino (Yefko), 96, of Clifton passed away on May 4, 2019. Born in Paterson, Olga has been a resident of Clifton for most of her life where she was a homemaker.

Devoted mother of Darlene Franek and her husband Joseph of Clifton, Patricia Franek and her husband Gerald of Oak Ridge and Benjamin Bordino and his wife Celeste of Totowa. Cherished grandmother of Joseph Franek, III, Sherry Franek, Anne Marie Lopez, and Michael Franek and his wife Patty. Adoring great-grandmother of Luke Kerkhan. Olga is predeceased by her siblings Helen, Ann, Peter, Alex, Leon and Florence.

Funeral Service Wednesday 11AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Interment, Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton. Visiting Tuesday 4-8PM at the funeral home.

If desired, donations made in Olga's memory to the ASPCA, www.ASPCA.org, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
