Olga (née Zaglaris) Christonikos
Paramus - Olga Christonikos (née Zaglaris), 95, died June 19, 2019.
Predeceased by her beloved husband, Constantinos Christonikos (1993). Loving mother of Christo Christonikos and his wife Laurie. Cherished grandmother of Chelsea and Alec. Dear step-mother of Nicholas and Diane.
Olga was born in Tsaritsani, Greece to Sophia (née Plakas) and John Zaglaris, and was a seamstress in the garment industry for many years.
Visiting Friday, 3-7 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Greek Orthodox Blessing at the funeral home Saturday, 9:00 AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.