|
|
Olga De Filippi
Seaford, DE - De Filippi, Olga (nee Manunta), age 101 went home to God to join her husband Alfredo on April 3, 2019 in Seaford, DE. Beloved wife of the late, Dante A. De Filippi (1997). Loving mother of Aldo B. De Filippi of Lompac, CA, Ilda G. D'Onofrio of Union, Wanda L. Frezza and her husband Charles of Millsboro, DE, Gloria C. Capon and her husband William of Old Orchard Beach, ME, and Sr. Emy De Filippi F.M.A of North Haledon. Dear grandmother of Patricia, Christine, Paul, Jenny, Laura, Nikki, Billy, Alex, and Andria. Doting great-grandmother of 7. Sister of the late Aristide Manunta. Born in Milan, Italy, to Gemma and Pietrino Manunta on December 9, 1917. She married "Fredo" her French sweetheart in 1946 and moved to America in 1949. She lived in Haledon, Paterson, and Wayne before moving to Seaford, DE. She was a seamstress for 15 years in various factories in Paterson before retiring in 1983. Mrs. De Filippi was a parishioner of St. Gerard RC Church, Paterson. She was a volunteer at St. Joseph's Provincial House of the Salesian Sisters and was a member of the Golden Senior Club of Wayne. We all admired her strength and tenacity and we will forever be grateful to her for the gift she has bestowed to all the generations she leaves behind on earth, her remarkable strength! Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Gerard's R.C. Church, Paterson at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Tuesday 2:00 - 4:00 & 7:00 - 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco 655 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ 07508 and/or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America,http://alzfdn.org, would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.