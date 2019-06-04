Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul R.O. Cathedral
200 Third St
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Resources
Olga Dubnansky

Olga Dubnansky Obituary
Olga Dubnansky

Jackson - Olga (nee Sembertovich) Dubnansky, of Jackson, formerly of Clifton, passed away on June 2, 2019. Born in Passaic, Mrs. Dubnansky was a Clifton resident from 1957 to 2010 when she moved to Jackson. Before her retirement, Mrs. Dubnansky was employed with Permanent Label Co. of Clifton for 11 years. She had been a faithful parishioner of Ss. Peter & Paul R.O. Cathedral in Passaic.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Emil Dubnansky in 1987; her brother, John Sembertovich; and two sisters, Marie Roth and Anna Shevlin.

Survivors include: her four children and their spouses, Joanne Muscaro (Joseph), Paul Dubnansky (Marjorie), Gregory Dubnansky (Helen) and Steven Dubnansky (Kim); seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Dubnansky, Andrew Dubnansky, Lindsay Ochello (Charles), Michael Dubnansky, Jill Dubnansky, Tyler Dubnansky and Paige Dubnansky; and three great-grandchildren, Tripp, Camille and Corinne Ochello .

Visiting will be held Tuesday 4 to 8 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave, Clifton. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 9:00 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Liturgy at Ss. Peter & Paul R.O. Cathedral, 200 Third St., Passaic. Interment to follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , 1 Union Street, #301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.
