Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home
639 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home
639 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home
639 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
8:45 AM
Shook Funeral Home
639 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Kanty RC Church
49 Speer Ave.
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Eagler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga Eagler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olga Eagler Obituary
Olga Eagler

Clifton - Olga (Fedenkiewicz) Eagler, 91, of Clifton, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019. She was proud to be born and live in Clifton, NJ. Her interest in dancing began at 11 years old, when she became a member of the Ukrainian dancers of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church that danced at the 1939 New York World's Fair. Olga was employed as a Film Processor for Eastman Kodak in Fair Lawn and was an active parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, by volunteering for the parish picnic, and participated as a member of the Golden Circle.

Beloved wife of 62 years of the late David Eagler who passed away in 2011. Devoted mother of Councilman Peter Eagler of Clifton, Virginia Eagler of Clifton. Her son the late John Eagler passed away suddenly in March. Cherished grandmother of Hogan Eagler and Jessalyn Herrington. Adored great-grandmother of Riley and Jackson. Dear sister of the late Charlotte "Lottie" Lepre; Frank, Joseph, Nicholas, and Peter Fedenkiewicz; and Mary Szoda.

Funeral Wednesday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10:00 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting Monday 7:00-9:00 PM and Tuesday 2:00-4:00 & 7:00-9:00 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olga's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now