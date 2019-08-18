|
|
Olga Eagler
Clifton - Olga (Fedenkiewicz) Eagler, 91, of Clifton, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019. She was proud to be born and live in Clifton, NJ. Her interest in dancing began at 11 years old, when she became a member of the Ukrainian dancers of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church that danced at the 1939 New York World's Fair. Olga was employed as a Film Processor for Eastman Kodak in Fair Lawn and was an active parishioner of St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton, by volunteering for the parish picnic, and participated as a member of the Golden Circle.
Beloved wife of 62 years of the late David Eagler who passed away in 2011. Devoted mother of Councilman Peter Eagler of Clifton, Virginia Eagler of Clifton. Her son the late John Eagler passed away suddenly in March. Cherished grandmother of Hogan Eagler and Jessalyn Herrington. Adored great-grandmother of Riley and Jackson. Dear sister of the late Charlotte "Lottie" Lepre; Frank, Joseph, Nicholas, and Peter Fedenkiewicz; and Mary Szoda.
Funeral Wednesday 8:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10:00 AM at St. John Kanty RC Church, Clifton. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting Monday 7:00-9:00 PM and Tuesday 2:00-4:00 & 7:00-9:00 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com