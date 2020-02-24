|
Olga M. Grib
Clifton - Olga M. Grib, 88, of Wayne, formerly of Clifton, entered eternal life on February 22, 2020, after a brief illness. Born to Metro and Anna Yadlosky in Waymart, PA, Olga married Michael Grib of Jersey City in 1953 and was a lifelong resident of Clifton before moving to Wayne in 2019.
Olga loved life and strived to live it to the fullest. Whether she was traveling to Europe, Australia and Alaska with her three daughters and their husbands, or spending time with her four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, she exhibited a fun-loving spirit and quickly made friends wherever she went. Among her favorite things was enjoying a savory meal and a glass of her favorite red wine.
Olga also had a deep commitment to her Orthodox Christian faith and was devoted to serving her church by singing in the choir and assisting with parish activities. She was an active member of the Athenia Veterans Post Auxiliary and was proud to be the wife of an Army veteran. She seldom missed marching in a Veteran's Day parade.
Olga was predeceased by her husband and is survived by her three daughters and their spouses: Karen Johnson and her husband Greg of Wayne; Kathleen Novak and her husband Daniel of CT, and Kristine Sudol and her husband John of PA. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Christopher Johnson and his wife Melissa of Oakland; Melissa Thomson and her husband Michael of Oak Ridge, Jeremy Novak and his partner Kathryn Inferrera of Brooklyn, and Corey Novak and her husband Jake Belcher of CO. Olga has three great-grandchildren: Aydan and Adrianna Johnson, and McKenna Thomson. She is also survived by two brothers and their families: David Yadlosky and his wife Patricia, and Richard Yadlosky and his wife Nancy, all of PA.
Visiting Thursday 3-8 PM with a Panikhida service at 7 PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Friday 9 AM at the funeral home and 10 AM at Assumption of the Holy Virgin Orthodox Church, 35 Orange Ave., Clifton. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton.
If desired, donations made to Olga's church in her memory would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com