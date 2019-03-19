Services
Olga Mauchet

Lodi - Olga Mauchet (nee Stehnicky), 95 of Lodi, passed away March 18, 2019. Born and raised in Jersey City, she settled in Lodi 68 years ago. Before retiring she worked for Western Electric and was a member of their bowling team. She was active in the Renew Program and eucharistic minister for St. Francis de Sales Church and a volunteer at Hackensack Medical Center. Predeceased by her parents Max and Helen Stehnicky and eleven brother and sisters. Beloved wife of the late Harry Mauchet, Sr. Devoted mother of two beautiful children Patricia Deleu and husband Edward of Fairlawn and Harry Mauchet, Jr. and wife Deborah of Stockton. Loving grandmother of four gorgeous grandchildren Brian, Eddie, Jr., Jackie and Amanda and great-grandmother of Nicole, Eddie, III and Preston. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Chapel Service, Thursday 12:00 PM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation Thursday 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the John Theurer Cancer Center, 160 Essex St., Suite 101, Lodi, NJ 07644.
