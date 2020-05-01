Olga Pieronowski (nee Wojcicki)
Olga Pieronowski (nee Wojcicki), of Bloomfield, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Retired bookkeeper for A&P in Montvale. Beloved daughter of the late Ahaphia and John Wojcicki. Loving wife of the late Eugene "Ray" Pieronowski who passed away in 1980. Cherished godmother and great aunt of Michael Toth, Randy Toth, and Andrew Koenigsdorf. Cremation is private. Vorheesingwersen.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.