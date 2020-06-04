Olga Rita Mosciaro



Englewood - Olga Rita Mosciaro, lifelong resident of Englewood, New Jersey, died peacefully on June 2nd surrounded by her loving family. We mourn her loss and are thankful for her lifetime of selfless service, caring devotion, and dedication to her family, the city of Englewood, and the United States.



Olga was born in Englewood in 1927 to Italian immigrants Joseph Mosciaro, a U.S. World War I veteran, and Filomena Mosciaro. She graduated from Dwight Morrow High School in 1946 and attended every DMHS graduation since then. In the following 74 years her contributions to the city of Englewood are immeasurable. For 25 years, she served as the confidential secretary for the Englewood Chief of Police. Olga is well known in the city for organizing and executing the annual Memorial Day Parade for the last 30 years, Veterans Day activities since 1984, and volunteering at countless church events, school functions, community events, historical society events, and patriotic programs honoring all who have served our country. Olga's efforts have been acknowledged by senators, congressmen, mayors, the residents of Englewood, and so many others. She was awarded the Mayor's Citation from Congressman Steve Rothman (then Mayor) in 1986, various awards, proclamations, and a Commander's coin from the New Jersey National Guard.



Equal to her dedication to her community and country was her love of her family. She was immensely proud of her father's service in World War I and her many relatives who served in the US Armed Forces. Olga is survived by her twin sister Mary Rose M. Vicari and brother-in-law Robert Vicari, her nieces and nephews, Ann Marie Posada, Vincent Vicari (Cynthia), Dolores Mione (Guy), and Stephen Vicari (Tori), 10 great-nieces and nephews, and 12 great-great-nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her great-great-nephew Michael Bray, her niece's husband, Jorge Posada and her sister Maria who died as a child but remained always beloved in Olga's heart.



Olga leaves a legacy of service, faith, kindness, tolerance, and commitment to making this world a better place for all in her community. Memorial contributions may be made to New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus or FOCAS-Bergen County Animal Shelter. More than this, Olga would have loved for others to carry on her legacy, volunteering to help others in need. Services will be held at a future date.









