Olimpia Sarappa Santorelli
Olimpia Sarappa Santorelli was born November 19, 1936 in the province of Naples, Italy, immigrating to New Jersey in 1955. She returned to Italy in 1958 to marry the love of her life, Felice.
Together they raised a family of three wonderful children: Alfonso (Marianne), Carmela Whalen (Gregory) and Joanne Felz (MIchael). She cherished her role as Nonna to grandchildren Jenna Rode (Tim), Michael Felz and Gregory Whalen. Recently, a great-granddaughter, Eleanor Rhea Olimpia (Ellie) Rode added great joy to her life.
Widowed for the last 25 years, Olimpia enjoyed strong relationships with her siblings Dominick (Angela), Neil and Nickie Miller (JP), many nieces and nephews and countless friends. Olimpia was a long-standing member of St. Anne's Church in Fair Lawn, NJ. She enjoyed participating in various senior groups in Elmwood Park, where she resided for the last 53 years.
Olimpia was unique in her unbounded generosity of spirit, sharing her love of cooking with a unique sense of humor, loving to sing Neapolitan songs, dancing and living life to the fullest. Her warmth, kindness and generosity of spirit touched the lives of everyone who knew her.
Visiting Sunday 2 to 6 p.m. at the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Monday 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Mass St. Anne's R.C. Church, Fair Lawn 9:30 a.m. Entombment Garden of Memories, Washington Township.
