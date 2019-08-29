|
Olive "Joyce" Rynander
Midland Park - Olive "Joyce" Rynander, age 83, of Midland Park, NJ died peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Joyce was born, raised and lived in Brooklyn, NY, before moving to Midland Park 51 years ago. Joyce is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Arthur E. Rynander, her three devoted children; Edward Rynander and his wife, Jennifer, Nancy Pinelli and her husband, Silvestro and Jon Rynander and his wife, Sonja and her two grandchildren, Edward and Andrew Rynander who always held a special place in their grandmother's heart. Joyce is also survived by her brothers and sisters; Roy Wells, Ernie Wells, Linda Greco and Norma Mackie and several beloved nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Joyce was predeceased by her parents, Frederick and Olive, her brothers; Fred, Don, Hubert and Robert and her sister, Grace. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce's memory may be made to , Attn: Finance Department, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.