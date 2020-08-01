1/
Olive Veronica (Murphy) Hay
Olive Veronica (nee Murphy) Hay

Harrington Park - Olive Veronica Hay (nee Murphy) of Harrington Park, NJ died on Friday, July 31, 2020. Beloved daughter of Owen and Johanna Murphy. Dear Sister of Brian Murphy and predeceased by her siblings; John Healy , Eoin Murphy, James Murphy and Angela Connoly. Cherished mother of Kenneth and the late Kevin Hay. Olive was the Corporate Treasurer of A. B. Massa Paper Corporation, Darien, CT prior to retirement. The family will receive friends at Moritz Funeral Home, 348 Closter Dock Road, Closter, NJ on Monday, 8:30am to 9:30am. Funeral Mass Monday 10AM at Our Lady of Victories, Harrington Park, NJ. Interment to follow Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Moritz Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victories
Funeral services provided by
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
(201) 768-4200
