Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's R. C. Church
Rutherford, NJ
Carlstadt - Olivio A. Ippolito "Lee", 69, of Carlstadt for 34 years, formerly of Rutherford, passed away on April 28, 2019. Mr. Ippolito was born in Gorga, Italy and came to the U.S.A. in 1958. Olivio was raised in Rutherford and attended St. Mary Elementary School and St. Mary High School then graduated from Seton Hall University. He is a retired teacher. Lee was a member of the National Republican Club. He enjoyed gardening, camping and going on vacation with his family. Beloved husband of Maria A. (nee Collazo) Ippolito. Loving father of Anne Petrullo and her husband Giandomenico and Paul Ippolito. Cherished grandfather of Michaela and Emilia. Dear brother of Anthony Ippolito. Devoted son of the late Pasquale and Antonia (nee Curcio) Ippolito. Also survived by many cousins. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's R. C. Church, Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM.
