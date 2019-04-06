Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady
Wood-Ridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
Onofrio "Fred" Palombella

Weehawken - Onofrio "Fred" Palombella 95, of Weehawken passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born in Molfetta, Bari, Italy. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Madalena in 2014 and two grandsons; Robert Vallone and Daniel Attilio. He leaves behind his four loving daughters and their families; Sara Provost, Elizabeth Vallone, Ann Marie Attilio and Louise Novotny as well as his sons-in-law; Robert, Patrick, and James. He was adored by his grandchildren and their spouses; Renee and Christopher Ravanello, Katherine and Tony Offield, Carolyn and Michael Thomasey, Michael and Michele Attilio, Patrick and Stephanie Attilio and Laura and Andrew Novotny and was a favorite of his seven great grandchildren; Daniel, Bethany, Natalie, Jakob, Jared, Leo and Mila. Onofrio is also survived by his sister; Maria Mastropasqua and her family and the DePinto cousins and was much beloved by his friends. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, April 8th at 9:30 AM. Funeral Liturgy from the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood-Ridge at 10:30 AM. Entombment following at Fairview Mausoleum, Fairview. Visitation Sunday, April 7th from 2-5 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady 143 First St. Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
