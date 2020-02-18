Services
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
View Map
Oresto Rocco "Jack" Perna

Oresto Rocco "Jack' Perna

Wayne - age 91, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born in Paterson. Before retiring he was a welder in the Paterson area. Jack is survived by his sister Anna Walder; sister-in-law, Arlene Perna-Rudmann; and nieces and nephews, Carol and Carmelo Pancaldo, Lorraine and Tony Verdon, Harold Walder, Diane and Finlay Cumming, Judy and Frank Boccellato, and Linda and John Damato. Visiting Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9-10AM with a service at 10AM at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. Entombment will follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
