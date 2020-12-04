1/1
Orfan Salim Bakir
Orfan Salim Bakir

Orfan Salim Bakir "Steve" of Wanaque, NJ passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 3rd at the age of 65. Steve is survived by his wife, Helen and their children, Lena (Keith McNally), Dana (Patrick Taylor), Andrew (Jill Mullen), Richard (Carly) and Cheryl. He was the proud grandfather of Liam, Bobby, Nolan, Cadence, Melody and Colin. Steve was born and raised in Syria and immigrated to the United States in 1973 with his lifelong friend Mike. He valued his relationships and loved life. He was always playing practical jokes on his family, friends and coworkers. His passions were gardening, cooking and his dog Bandit. He was a jack of all trades, always working on something and quick to lend a hand to anyone in need. His greatest joys were his children and grandchildren. A private burial for the family will be held on Saturday. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be on Sunday, December 6th from 12-3 PM at the

D'Agostino's Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wanaque Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 145 in memory of Steve Bakir.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Burial
DEC
6
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 03:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
