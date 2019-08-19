Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Andrew's R.C. Church
Westwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Orlando Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orlando â€˜NandoÃ¹ Martinez


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orlando â€˜NandoÃ¹ Martinez Obituary
Orlando 'Nando' Martinez

Hillsdale - Orlando 'Nando' Martinez, 85, of Hillsdale, NJ, formerly of Bronx, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 17th, 2019. Orlando is survived by his beloved wife Dorida; his children Betys Sanchez and her husband Kelvin and Eliuth Pallares and his wife Ana Veloz. He is predeceased by his brother and sister. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, August 20th from 2-4&7-9PM. A Mass celebrating Orlando's life and faith will be held at St. Andrew's R.C. Church in Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, August 21st at 1PM with interment at Garden A Cemetery in Township Of Washington, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Orlando's name to the John Theurer Cancer Center (Hackensackumc.org/donate/ways-to-give/make-a-donation/) or to the (Donate3.cancer.org). Becker-Funeralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orlando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now