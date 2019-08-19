|
Orlando 'Nando' Martinez
Hillsdale - Orlando 'Nando' Martinez, 85, of Hillsdale, NJ, formerly of Bronx, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 17th, 2019. Orlando is survived by his beloved wife Dorida; his children Betys Sanchez and her husband Kelvin and Eliuth Pallares and his wife Ana Veloz. He is predeceased by his brother and sister. The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Tuesday, August 20th from 2-4&7-9PM. A Mass celebrating Orlando's life and faith will be held at St. Andrew's R.C. Church in Westwood, NJ on Wednesday, August 21st at 1PM with interment at Garden A Cemetery in Township Of Washington, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Orlando's name to the John Theurer Cancer Center (Hackensackumc.org/donate/ways-to-give/make-a-donation/) or to the (Donate3.cancer.org). Becker-Funeralhome.com