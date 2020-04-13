|
Orlando "Lon" Paul Fila
Boonton - Orlando "Lon" Paul Fila, age 93 of Boonton passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Lon was born in North Bergen, NJ and graduated from Cliffside Park High School in 1943 and from New York University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1959. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1944 and served in World War II as Radioman Third Class until his discharge in July, 1946. He then re-enlisted and served during the Korean War until his discharge in 1954. That same year, Lon and his loving wife of 64 years, Evelyn "Evey" Marie Schneider (d. November 17, 2011), settled in Pequannock where they raised their family of four children. In 1964 he began a long career with Shop Rite of Boonton as store manager and then for Shop Rite Liquors in Lincoln Park until his retirement in 1988, when he and Evey moved to Barnegat Township.
Lon will be remembered as a man who devoted his life to his beautiful wife and children who they raised to be honest, loyal, ethical, and most importantly, to treat others as equals and as we would want to be treated. He always looked for ways to help people, whether a friend or stranger, and was loved by all who knew him. He had a great sense of humor and would always see the bright side of any situation. He lived a life of service to his community, his country and to God. For many years he was a devout member of the Holy Name Society.
Lon will be profoundly missed by his loving children, Craig and his wife Peggy of Boonton, Denita Laprezioso and her husband Phil of Naples, Florida, Teresa Nystrom and her husband Dwight of Pompton Lakes, Patricia Zonsa of Brick and her fiancé Alan Mitnick; cherished grandfather of Nicholas Laprezioso and his wife Elena, Sarah Nystrom and her fiancé Vincent Wood and Michael Zonsa; and great grandfather of Riley and Jacob Laprezioso; step-grandfather of Marie Evans, her husband Frank of Boonton and their three children Jamie, Shelby and Anthony. He was also the loved brother of Norma Davidson (d. October 2019) and the loved father-in-law of Michael Zonsa (d. November 2007).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lon's honor may be sent to .