Orrie Anne Anderson
Orrie Anne Anderson

Orrie Anne Anderson, age 86, a longtime resident of Pequannock, passed away on November 3, 2020 after a brief period of failing health.

Born in Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy Osgood Clarke. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in NY. Working at several hospitals, she paused to raise two boys, and then worked for many years as a veterinary assistant. A member of the Pompton Valley Presbyterian Church, she sang in the choir and played in the bell choir. She loved singing, playing the piano, reading, walking several miles per day, and especially the beach and swimming.

Orrie is predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Harold T. Anderson, and her sister, Carol Ryans. She is survived by her son William, and his wife Susan; her son David; granddaughters Jennifer Frey and Catherine Tobia; and great grandsons Jack William Tobia and Peter Clarke Tobia.

Following her wishes, the family will hold a private service where her ashes will be scattered off the coast of New Hampshire, where she and her sister spent many wonderful summers.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
