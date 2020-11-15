1/
Oscar B. Michael
Oscar B. Michael

Orange - Oscar B. Michael, age 82, of Orange, NJ, formerly of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, November 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Beverly Michael (nee Musikant) , devoted father of Neil R. Michael and Lori M. Mayo (nee Michael) , son-in-law to be, Vincent L. Mayo and beloved son of the late Nathan and Rosalind Michael. Oscar was a graduate of Michigan State University in 1960 where he earned a Bachelors of Science degree in accounting. He joined the United States Army Reserve and received an honorable discharge in 1966. Oscar was an accountant for 25 years at Pathmark, in Woodbridge, NJ, he was a rocketeer camp counselor at Spring Lake Day Camp, in Ringwood, NJ and was an accountant for 15 years in the controller office at Bergen Community College, in Paramus, NJ. He was a former member of the Fair Lawn Jewish Center and its Men's Club and was a member of Benjamin N. Cardozo Lodge #163 Knights of Pythias, in Fair Lawn where he served as Chancellor Commander from 1978 until 1980. A graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Cedar Parks Cemetery 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Family and friends will meet at the Cedar Park Cemetery office beginning at 12:30 P.M.

Memorial donations in memory of Oscar B. Michael may be made to Valley Hospital Foundation 223 North Van Dien Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450, please make donations to the Oncology Department. Arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
