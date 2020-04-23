|
Oscar "Gerry" Gerald Genuino, age 58, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born in Manila, he immigrated to the U.S. in 1973 settling in Fair Lawn with his family. Gerry was an altruistic man who will be remembered for his tireless efforts to help all those he knew. According to a longtime friend, he would always silently do things to help others, and never wanted any thank you. He just did it out of the kindness of his heart.
When he saw a fire on the side of the road, he put it out and left before the fire department even arrived. He said, "At the moment I was thinking about safety first, but I couldn't just pass by knowing I could do something to help."
He was a bus driver with the Borough of Fair Lawn Board of Education for 19 years. He was well-loved by all those who knew him. Everyone around him was always laughing. He was a kind soul and treated everyone like a family member.
Beloved husband of Mary Jane (Santiago) Genuino. Loving and devoted father of Geraldine and Grace Marie Genuino. Cherished son of Oscar and Susa Genuino. Dear brother of Glenn Genuino and Grace Timonere.
All services are private. Interment George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Donations in memory of Gerry may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, diabetes.org. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, NJ, vpfairlawn.com.