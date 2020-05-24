Otis Perry Callis



It is with great sadness that the family of Otis Perry Callis announces his unexpected passing on April 12, 2020, at the age of 82 years old. Otis was born on January 20, 1938 in Freeman, Virginia. He relocated to Hackensack, New Jersey where he resided for over 50 years. Otis will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 45 years, Jean P. Callis, children; Gary, Anthony, Natalie, grandchildren; Tyreke, Cason, Christian, sisters; Inez, Velma, brother; Jessie and numerous family and friends. Otis is preceded in death by his parents; Fitzhugh and Mary Callis, son; Gregory, brothers; William Lee, Irvin Dale, Daniel, and sister; Glorice. The "Big O" will always be remembered and deeply missed. His legacy will live on in our hearts and minds. "The eternal God is your refuge, and his everlasting arms are under you…" Deuteronomy 33:27. May Otis rest in eternal peace in the arms of the Lord.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store