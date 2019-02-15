|
Otto Durheimer
Passaic - Otto P. Durheimer passed peacefully on Feb. 5, 2019.
Born Aug. 7, 1922 in Passaic, NJ, he was the only son of Otto and Mary Durheimer. After graduating from Garfield High School, he attended Philadelphia Textile Institute and enlisted in the Army Infantry in 1943. After WWII, he received his B.S. Degree in chemistry.
Otto married his high school sweetheart Julia Selever. They were blessed with five children, 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He worked at Sandoz, Inc. and subsequently, for Tanatex Chemical Corp. and Dexter Chemical.
In 1938, Otto was part of the Garfield High School football state champions who went to the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida and defeated Miami High School for the National Championship.
He is survived by his present wife, Tessie, son Richard Durheimer, son Donald Durheimer and wife Susan, daughter Barbara Congleton, daughter Dorothy Alia and husband Anthony, daughter Deborah Townend and husband James; grandchildren Matthew Durheimer, Heather Sculthorpe Zynczenko and husband Michael, Meredith Checkwood and husband Jordan, Gwen Sculthorpe, Curtis Alia, Nikola Ross and husband Jonathon, Craig, Kira and Brent Townend; great-grandchildren Julia, Natalie and Alex Zynczenko, Elle and Derek Checkwood, Tyler Wagner, Liam Ross.