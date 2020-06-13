Rev. Otto Theodore Zeeb
On Friday June 12 at 5:30 it pleased the Lord to call home the Reverend Otto Theodore Zeeb. He is predeceased by his loving wife Edith Rose (née Matzke), his granddaughter Kathryn Ann Reynolds and his firstborn, Helen Jane Collester.

Born October 15, 1922 in Bronx NY, he faithfully spread God's word beginning with a vicarage in Saskatchewan Canada and Omaha Nebraska and served as Pastor in Glenwood Springs Colorado, Sturgeon Bay Wisconsin, Austin Texas, Mexico City Mexico, and New Orleans Louisiana. His last church was in Dover NJ they built a larger church in Randolph NJ.

He is sorely missed by many lives he has touched including his children, Barbara and Dwight Reynolds of Far Hills, Miriam and James Tower of Sparta, Daniel and Martha Zeeb of Margate Fl, and Deborah and Gerald Sweet of Jefferson Twsp NJ. Also grandchildren, Lauren Davidson, Paul and Matthew Tower, Nicole, Daniel and Brandon Zeeb and Sean and Sarah Sweet. Great grandchildren include Amelia and David.

He will be buried at the Union Cemetery in Hackettstown NJ on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 11:00. The Reverend Aaron Uphoff will officiate the outside ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 319 Quaker Church rd. Randolph, NJ 07869.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
