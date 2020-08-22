Paige Brennan



Paige Anna Bolt Brennan, 28, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center surrounded by her family.



She leaves her parents Daniel J. and Terri Brennan of Brentwood, Los Angeles, California: sister Emma and brothers Daniel A. and Luke; paternal grandmother Diana Brennan of Bridgehampton, New York; maternal grandparents Howard M. and Anna Bolt of Skillman, New Jersey; eight aunts and uncles, 21 cousins and 7 second cousins.



She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Richard P. Brennan of Bridgehampton, New York, who died in July of 2008.



Born January 31, 1992, Paige spent the first 26 years of her life in Ridgewood, New Jersey.



She graduated from Passaic County Elks CP High School in 2013 and enjoyed five years with her friends at Red Ribbon Academy, a program for adults with special needs. Paige proudly volunteered at Saint Mary's General Hospital in Passaic, New Jersey. She also spent many hours riding horses and dancing with Meaningful Movements. She loved dinners with the family, and attending her siblings soccer, theater, and dance performances. She also loved swimming and traveling with her family, enjoying countless adventures.



Recently Paige moved with her parents across the country to Brentwood, Los Angeles, California.



Paige was an incredible daughter, sister and friend. Her laughter was infectious, constantly filled with jokes, spunk and compassion. Paige continues in her commitment to others by participating in OneLegacy Foundation, an organ donation and tissue bank based in Los Angeles.



A private service will be held at Our Lady Of Mount Carmel, Ridgewood, New Jersey at the end of September.



In lieu of flowers, Paige would prefer donations made to Community Options Red Ribbon Academy, 11 Cheshire Lane, Ringwood, NJ, 07456.









