Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
(201) 865-2250
Palma Zaccario
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Secaucus, NJ
Secaucus - Palma Zaccario 96 of Secaucus died suddenly on Wednesday March 20, 2019.

She was born in Hoboken and resided there until 1945 before moving to Secaucus.

Palma was a bank officer for Hudson United (TD) Bank in Union City for 42 years before retiring in 1986.

She was the beloved sister of Nicholas (the late Franca) Zaccario and Rose (the late Rocco)Barriale; the loving Aunt of Michael (Patricia) Zaccario; Pamela (Thomas) Wurst; Karen (Joseph) Beckmeyer; Annette (the late Robert) Zych; Lisa Zaccario and the late James (Rosemarie) Barriale; Loving great aunt of Alex (Michele) Wurst; Michael (Nicole) Wurst; Joseph (Jennifer) Beckmeyer; Nicholas (Lynn) Beckmeyer; Jennifer (Greg) Dujets; Lauren (Alessandro) Colangelo; Robert (Carla) Zych; Matthew (Heather) Zych; Armani Zaccario; Krista Barriale; Craig Barriale and great great aunt of 13.

Visitation will be held on Sunday March 24, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at the Mack Memorial Home 1245 Peterson Plank Rd. Secaucus, NJ. A funeral Mass will be held Monday 9:30 AM at the Immaculate Conception Church in Secaucus. Burial will follow at the St. Nicholas in Lodi.
