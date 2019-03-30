Services
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
(973) 728-8989
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Richards Funeral Home Inc
1440 Union Valley Rd
West Milford, NJ 07480
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Erbe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Anne Erbe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pamela Anne Erbe Obituary
Pamela Anne Erbe

West Milford - Pamela Anne Erbe (Loeffel), 69, passed away on March 27, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Harold P. ("Jimmy") and Marguerite (Myslik) Loeffel. Pam was raised in North Bergen but resided in West Milford for most of her life. Beloved wife of Gus Erbe. Loving mother of James Erbe and wife Shawna, Christina Walden and husband Read. Grandmother of Kyle and Hailey Walden. Visiting hours Monday, April 1 from 4-8 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Funeral service Tuesday 11 am at the funeral home with interment to follow at Cedar Heights Cemetery, West Milford. (richardsfuneralhome.com)
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now