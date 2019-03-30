|
Pamela Anne Erbe
West Milford - Pamela Anne Erbe (Loeffel), 69, passed away on March 27, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Harold P. ("Jimmy") and Marguerite (Myslik) Loeffel. Pam was raised in North Bergen but resided in West Milford for most of her life. Beloved wife of Gus Erbe. Loving mother of James Erbe and wife Shawna, Christina Walden and husband Read. Grandmother of Kyle and Hailey Walden. Visiting hours Monday, April 1 from 4-8 pm at Richards Funeral Home, 1440 Union Valley Road, West Milford. Funeral service Tuesday 11 am at the funeral home with interment to follow at Cedar Heights Cemetery, West Milford. (richardsfuneralhome.com)