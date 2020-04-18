Services
Ridgefield Park - Pamela E. Knapp ( Bundy) age 71 of Ridgefield Park, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and daughter on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Pam was a lifelong resident of Ridgefield Park. A hardworking secretary and a beautiful clothing model in the 60's. She loved spending time with her family, friends and Weimaraners. Pam had a very giving heart and was a friend to all. She is greatly missed and loved. Beloved wife of John Knapp. Devoted mother of Jennifer Tapia and her husband Alberto. Cherished grandmother to Angelina, Isabella, Sophia and Julia. Dear sister of Janet Nadeau, Barbara Moore, sister-in-law Judy Sockwell and their spouses. Loving Aunt to her nieces and nephews. Pam leaves behind many wonderful family members and friends. She is predeceased by her loving mother Helen Margaret (nee Scott) and father William A. Bundy Jr. Memorial services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society 375 Kings Highway North Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Arrangements entrusted to Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home, Ridgefield Park. Vorheesingwersen.com
- ADVERTISEMENT -