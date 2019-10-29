|
Pamela Humphreys
Harrington Park - Pamela Humphreys, 77, of Harrington, Park, NJ on October 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald. Survived by her children, Kim, Debra, and Donald Humphreys, and Amy Battle; grandchildren, Emma and Jack Battle, Alexandra and Michael Humphreys; and sons-in-law, John Battle, Stephen Gaines, and Thomas Mullen, and daughter-in-law, Yvonne Humphreys. Service November 2 10:00 a.m. at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ. Internment, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Visiting Friday, November 1 at 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to (donate3.cancer.org) Englewood Hospital (support.englewoodhospitalfoundation.org).