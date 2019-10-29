Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
Pamela Humphreys Obituary
Harrington Park - Pamela Humphreys, 77, of Harrington, Park, NJ on October 20, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald. Survived by her children, Kim, Debra, and Donald Humphreys, and Amy Battle; grandchildren, Emma and Jack Battle, Alexandra and Michael Humphreys; and sons-in-law, John Battle, Stephen Gaines, and Thomas Mullen, and daughter-in-law, Yvonne Humphreys. Service November 2 10:00 a.m. at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ. Internment, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Visiting Friday, November 1 at 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to (donate3.cancer.org) Englewood Hospital (support.englewoodhospitalfoundation.org).
