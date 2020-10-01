1/1
Pamela J. Rizzo
Pamela J. Rizzo

Milford - On September 29, 2020, Pamela J. Rizzo, peacefully passed away at her home with her husband by her side.

She was born on December 19, 1951, in Bridgeport, CT, to the late Roland and Helen Carlson.

Pamela received her Bachelor's Degree from Bridgeport College.

She worked in the office for Caldor's Corporate Office, Carrier Boys of America (C.B.A), and Excel Paper Company.

Mrs. Rizzo enjoyed cooking and was an avid reader.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Ronald Rizzo. Pamela is also survived by her sister, Karen Young and her husband Eric, her sister in law, Diane Rizzo and her partner Richard Clifton, her brother in law, Dino Rizzo and his wife Sheryl, her nephews, Ethan Young and Mark Rizzo, and her niece, Caroline Young.

The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave, Milford, from 2PM to 4PM on Saturday 10/3 with a funeral service at 4PM.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or The Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree St., NE Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.

Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
