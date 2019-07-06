|
|
Pamela Massey
Wayne - Pamela Massey, age 65 of Wayne, NJ died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and had been a resident of Wayne for several years. Most recently, Pamela was employed as a Client Services Manager for Teel's Baseball in Wyckoff. She is survived by her loving husband of three years, Robert J. Massey of Wayne, NJ, her beloved children, Andrew Mamary of Las Vegas, NV, Danny Mamary of Wayne, NJ, Deanna Mari Massey of Monroe, NC and Joseph C. Massey of Myrtle Beach, SC. Pamela is also survived by her three sisters, Karen Kelleher and her husband Tim of Bonita Springs, FL, Nancy Gorra and her husband, Fred of Allendale, NJ and Patrice Bertram and her husband, Stuart of Pompton Lakes, NJ. Pamela also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, who will be left to carry on their Aunt's legacy. She was predeceased by her parents Edward M and Sylvia Kaydouh. Visitation will take place at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 4 - 8 pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home followed by the entombment at Garden of Memories Mausoleum, Township of Washington, NJ. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Pamela's memory may be made to St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.