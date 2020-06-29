Pamela (Stepneski) Schwartz
Clifton - Schwartz, Pamela (Stepneski), 65 of Clifton, passed away on June 26, 2020. Beloved wife to Raymond Schwartz. Loving mother to Gregory Schwartz. Sister to Ronald, Alan and Craig Stepneski. Step-mother to Lisa, Albert, Antony and the late Adam. Grandmother to Lyric, Atom, Asher, and Ayden.
Pamela was born in Hackensack and lived in Clifton for 40 years. She was the office manager at Bravo Messenger Service in Fair Lawn and was a parishioner at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Clifton.
Visiting on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to Broadway Cares. www.marroccos.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.