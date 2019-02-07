|
|
Pamela Yvonne Cobb
- - Pamela Yvonne Kenner Cobb was born on April 25, 1961 in Christian County Kentucky to the late James Sebree and Ida Mae Kenner. On Thursday, January 31, 2019 Pamela passed away with her family by her side.
Pamela leaves to morn her passing two children, Brandon and Maya Cobb both of Paterson, N.J. three grandchildren Amara, Genessa, and Kyrie; siblings Kathy Ellis (Burl Ellis) of Chicago Heights Illinois, Amos Kenner, Mary Huff, Dorothy Bell (John Bell) all of Pembroke, Kentucky. Sonya Burrus and Shebra Kenner both of Louisville, Kentucky, Tiffany Kenner- niece/sister of Louisville Kentucky and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Visitation Thursday, February 7, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Funeral February 7, 2019 8:00 pm at Scillieri Arnold Funeral Home 351 5th Ave Paterson, N.J. Interment, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. www.scillieriarnold.com