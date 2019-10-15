|
|
Panagiota Tsimpedes
Clifton - Panagiota S. (nee Nikita) Tsimpedes, 67, of Clifton, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born and raised in Greece, Mrs. Tsimpedes came to the United States in 1975 and settled in Paterson. She has been a resident of Clifton since 1988. Before her retirement, Mrs. Tsimpedes was employed as a salesperson at Annie Sez in Clifton. She was a faithful parishioner of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Clifton.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Speros Tsimpedes in 2015 and her father, Nikitas Nikitas.
Survivors include: her four devoted children, Elenh Andreanidis; Joanna Tsimpedes and her husband, George Filippides, Angela Fatsis and her husband, Konstantinos and George Tsimpedes and his wife, Stephanie; her loving mother, Ioanna Nikita; six dear grandchildren, Bobby, Despina, Aspasia, Georgios, Sofia and Spyridon; her sister, Aggeliki Nikita; four brothers, Kanellos, Evangelos, Christos and Georgios Nikitas; and many nieces and nephews here in the U.S. as well as Greece
Panagiota lived her life for her four children and six grandchildren. She loved to cook and bake for her family. She looked forward to the weekends when the house would be filled with love and laughter from all of her loved ones. Panagiota was a selfless woman and always looked to care for others. Her hospitality was like no other. Even in her final days, Panagiota was still worrying about taking care of everyone else and making sure everyone had eaten and felt at home.
Panagiota had impeccable taste in clothing and style. Her radiant complexion and natural glow were the first things that everyone noticed when she entered a room. Her late husband Speros loved and adored her. She is now at peace and reunited with the love of her life.
Visiting will be held Thursday from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Wake service to be held at 6:30 pm. Funeral services will be held Friday 9:15 am from the funeral home followed by 10:00 am Services at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 818 Valley Road, Clifton. Interment to follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. Please visit www. bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.