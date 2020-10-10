1/1
Paolo Cervino
Paolo Cervino

Lyndhurst - Cervino, Paolo (Paul), 91, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Antonietta (nee Massa). Loving father of Peter & his wife Patricia, Dr. Mario & his wife Michelina, Joseph & his wife Arlette, Robert and daughter, Anna Marie. Cherished grandfather of Nicole & Michael, Michelle & Eddy, Cristina & Lenny, Marianne & Chris, Gina & Jeff, Michelle & Mike, Joey, Joelle, Stefanie, Marisa, and Gianna. Adored great-grandfather of Antonio, Kennedy, Giovanni, Adrianna, Dom, Giovanna, Giorgio and Ava. Dear brother of Antonietta, and the late Cesare Massa and the late Domenica and Patrick Fraher. Paolo served in the Italian Army, and spent more than 20 years farming his land, before immigrating, with his family, to the United States in April of 1966. He loved gardening, wine making and always spending time with his family. He was employed by Block Drug, Jersey City and Hoffman LaRoche, Clifton where he retired. Funeral Mass 10AM Sacred Heart R.C. Church 324 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. Friends will be received Monday 4-8PM at Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th flr, New York, NY 10001 . Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
OCT
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
