Wayne - age 92, passed away on Sunday at home. Paris is survived by his beloved sons, Antonio and his wife Stephanie and Paris P. and his wife Marti; his cherished grandchildren : Paris S. and Jade and his loving sister, Eliana Bakours.He was predeceased by his wife Sophia . Visiting hours will be on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Moore's Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd. Wayne.Funeral on Friday at 9 am at the funeral home followed by a service at 10 am at St. George GO, Church, Clifton.Memorial donations may be made to .