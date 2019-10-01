Services
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George GO Church
Clifton, NJ
Resources
Paris A. Petrisis

Paris A. Petrisis Obituary
Paris A. Petrisis

Wayne - age 92, passed away on Sunday at home. Paris is survived by his beloved sons, Antonio and his wife Stephanie and Paris P. and his wife Marti; his cherished grandchildren : Paris S. and Jade and his loving sister, Eliana Bakours.He was predeceased by his wife Sophia . Visiting hours will be on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Moore's Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd. Wayne.Funeral on Friday at 9 am at the funeral home followed by a service at 10 am at St. George GO, Church, Clifton.Memorial donations may be made to .

