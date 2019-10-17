|
|
Paschal (Pat) Lonergan
River Vale - Paschal (Pat) Lonergan passed away peacefully at his home on October 16, 2019 at the age of 87 surrounded by his family and devoted caregiver, Launa Thomas.
Born in 1932 in Macreary, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, Ireland, Paschal emigrated to the US in 1952 and in 1957, accepted a job at IBM as a marketing executive where he worked for 41 years before his retirement. He and his adoring wife Florence, who raised their family together in Hillsdale, NJ celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in November of 2018.
Paschal was the beloved husband of Florence (née Waters). Loving father of Lawrence Lonergan and his wife Eileen of Montvale, Debra Dineen and her husband Kevin of Westwood. Adoring grandfather of Timothy and Brian Lonergan and Daniel Dineen.
He is predeceased by a sister Anna and his brothers Noel and Ted. Dearest brother of Laurence Lonergan and sister Tess O'Connor and her husband Seamus. Sadly missed by a brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbors from Ireland, Canada and the US.
Paschal had been a faithful parishioner of St. John the Baptist Church in Hillsdale, NJ. He enjoyed spending time at the Rockland Irish-American Cultural Center where he would cheer on the Tipperary hurling team.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20th from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Becker Funeral Home 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ.
A Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM on Monday, October 21st , at St. John the Baptist Church in Hillsdale, NJ with a burial to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Avenue, Mahwah, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rockland Irish-American Cultural Center would be appreciated in memory of Paschal Lonergan. 284 Convent Road, Blauvelt, NY 10913.